Burn institute Coordinator Prof Samanta Lal Sen now health minister

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute Coordinator Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen has been appointed as health minister.

He will be replacing Dr Zahid Maleque and will serve as a technocrat minister.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification yesterday allocating the responsibilities of the ministries among the new cabinet members.

In an instant reaction this evening, Dr Sen said,"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given me the responsibility of the ministry. I'll try my best to serve".

Earlier, cabinet members of the new government, formed by the Awami League, took oath of office at the Bangabhaban.

In 2018, Dr Sen was honoured with "Bangla Academy Fellowship" for special contribution to medical care.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam congratulated the newly appointed health minister.