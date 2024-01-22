Bangladesh now has over 12.17cr voters

EC says in latest draft

The Election Commission yesterday said the total number of voters in the country now stands at 12,17,75,450, as per the latest draft update.

EC's Assistant Director Arshadul Huq said there are 6,20,90,137 male, 5,96,84,389 female and 924 hijra voters in the updated voter list.

Of them, there are 20,86,161 new voters -- 13,20,396 male, 7,65,690 female and 75 hijras.

According to the voter list act, the draft voter list is published on January 2 every year. However, the commission could not do so this year due to the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

This list will be in every upazila and thana election office of the country while objections regarding inclusion of foreigners, deceased individuals, and fake names in the draft list can be lodged there.

After disposal of objections, the EC will publish the final updated list on March 2 while the next upazila election will be held according to this list.