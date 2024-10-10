South Korean author Han Kang awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2024

South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024. She is the first Asian woman to win the award, and the second Korean Nobel laureate after former President Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.

According to the Swedish Academy, Kang was awarded the Nobel "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life."

The author rose to prominence in the international literary spheres with her novel, The Vegetarian (2007), which won the International Man Booker prize in 2016. Kang's other notable works include Human Acts (2014) and The White Book (2016).

Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel committee, commended Han's characters, noting their "physical empathy for the vulnerable, often female lives". He continued, "She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in a poetic and experimental style, has become an innovator in contemporary prose."