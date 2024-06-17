The less-trodden Isa Khan’s mausoleum in Gazipur

Just outside Dhaka, amid the serenity of Bakhtarpur village under Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila lies in his eternal rest one of the most notable historic figures of Bengal -- Isa Khan.

Isa Khan was one of the twelve Bhuiyans, the zamindars (feudal lords) who had ruled over Bengal and built a strong resistance against the Mughal invasion during the reign of Akbar the Great.

Despite his historical significance, Isa Khan's mausoleum remains a lesser-known historic site. Many might wonder why the grand ruler's tomb is here in Bakhtarpur instead of his capital, Sonargaon.

Historians say Isa Khan reigned over the vast 22 Parganas, including Kishoreganj and Sonargaon. In 1599, on his way to Kishoreganj from Sonargaon, the leader fell ill and decided to rest in Bakhtarpur, where he breathed his last at 70.

He was buried on the west bank of the Bakhtarpur Fort canal according to his last wish.

The Department of Archeology identified the tomb about 40 years ago. While most relics, including his tombstone, were lost over the years, the upazila administration secured the tomb in 2004 and turned it into an archaeological site for visitors.

"My grandfather, Ahsan Uddin Bhuiyan, first told me about this place. Most thought it was a myth until research and government initiatives confirmed its authenticity," said local Lutfar Rahman Ruman Bhuiyan. He called for museums and libraries to honour Isa Khan's legacy.

He requested that museums and libraries be built around the final resting place of the great leader who did not give in to the constant Mughal Sultanate till his last breath.

Though the site is aesthetically pleasing and rich with artefacts, locals regret its lack of popularity.

They say many antiquities dating back to the 16th century were found around the site.

"Old terracotta pots, brick walls, and many antique relics were found in the vicinity of the grave and during excavation of the canal near the grave," said Jaron Khan, another local.

Nibaran Chandra Das, a local, said the site, if presented properly, has the potential to attract many local and foreign tourists.

"Not many people know about Isa Khan's tomb," he said.

Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir, former deputy commissioner of Gazipur, said, "The Bhuiyans had built many fortresses around this area. The tomb was discovered and protected by the archaeology department. However, people are largely unaware of the site."

Prof Dr Sufi Mostafizur Rahman of Jahangirnagar University's archaeology department, said, "Scientific and authentic research is necessary to restore Isa Khan's legacy."