Jabbarer Boli Khela kicks off in Ctg amid scorching heat

The 115th edition of "Jabbarer Boli Khela" (wrestling competition) kicked off at the historic Laldighi ground in Chattogram this afternoon amid a heatwave.

Like every year, interested competitors enlisted their names for participating in this year's Boli Khela till 11:00am today.

Organisers said building the stage of the"Boli-Khela" has been completed at Laldighi ground.

Though the main event started today, a "Baishakhi Mela" centring the competition started Tuesday. The crowd at the fair venue started to increase from yesterday noon.

On the other hand, organising the Boli Khela amid the prevailing heatwave sparked debate on social media. Although some were in favour of continuing the game, others suggested its postponement.

Jahar Lal Hazari, president of the Abdul Jabbar Memory Wrestling Competition and Boishakhi Mela Committee, said the fair will continue till the night of April 26.

Marking the occasion, the entire area of Laldighi Par from the city's Anderkilla intersection has been decorated. Like very year, traders, alongside local businessmen, from different parts of the country gathered at the fair with variety of products.

Renowned local merchant Abdul Jabbar Sawdagar of the city's Badorpati area introduced wrestling in 1909 (Bangla 1316) with the aim to organise youths against the British empire.

Except two occasions, the fair and Boli Khela has been held each year since then.

The 111th and 112th editions of the game and fair were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.