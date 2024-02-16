First-ever ‘Smart Bangladesh Run 2024’ race held in Dhaka

The first-ever 'Smart Bangladesh Run 2024' race competition was held in Dhaka amid a festive atmosphere.

It was organised by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and ICT Divison with the theme 'Step into the Future: Run for Mission 2041' to promote a healthy lifestyle for citizens, build a Smart nation, and raise awareness and enthusiasm for the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041 among the citizens.

The ceremony was graced by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the chief guest, said a media release today.

The race began at 6:00am in front of Hatirjheel's amphitheater and ended there after covering a distance of 7.5km around the entire Hatirjheel area.

A total of 2041 amateur runners participated in the event in four categories: women, men, people over 50, and people with disabilities. The 7.5km category had separate events for women, men, and runners over 50 years old.

On the other hand, the 1km category was for runners with disabilities while the winners of the event were determined by a chip timing system.

After the race, lawmaker Zunaid Ahmed Palak and other guests handed over awards to the winners.

Addressing the event, the state minister announced to organise this kind of race regularly in the future.

A total of 19 winners in four categories were awarded cash prizes, certificates, and medals.

Md Imran Hasan became the champion in the men's category while Hamida Akhter Jeba clinched the champion's title in the women's category.

Moreover, Md Wahab Khan secured the first position in the over-50 category, Abu Rayhan, Shihab Biswas and Jannatul Naeem were champions respectively in three categories (wheelchair, visually impaired, and hearing and speech impaired).

All the runners were gifted race jerseys and medals.

State Minister Palak participated in the 7.5km category to motivate the runners participating in the Smart Bangladesh Run event and took 68 minutes to end the race.

He expressed hope that this "Smart Bangladesh Run 2024" will play a role in fulfilling the 2041 goals.

The state minister said, "Smart Bangladesh will be for everyone. We envision a future country for all healthy, normal, specially abled, male and female, third gender. This Smart Bangladesh Run has been organised to encourage everyone."

Just as the target was 75 minutes to cover 7.5 km today, the country has 17 years to achieve Smart Bangladesh target of people's leader Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Apart from contributing as an innovative, problem-solving citizen as a patriot from every place, we will make ourselves smart citizens.

"We will build a Smart Bangladesh with healthy and merit-based Smart citizens," said Palak.