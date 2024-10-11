Durga Puja lights up Shakhari Bazar

The narrow streets of Shakhari Bazaar in Old Dhaka have come alive with the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja, as a variety of shops line both sides, offering an array of goods. At the heart of it all stands the grand idol of Goddess Durga, where devotees gather in long lines to offer prayers and take photographs.

The mandap is abuzz with worshippers, while the rest of the street is crowded with festival-goers soaking in the joyous spirit.

Every year, a fair is organised around Durga Puja, and this year is no exception.

Photo: Rakib Madber/Star

The fair adds a colourful and festive touch to the celebrations, attracting people of all ages, from young children to the elderly. Some come to enjoy the fair's atmosphere, while others are busy shopping. Everything from home décor, jewellery, and clothing to a variety of food stalls are available, with bright and colourful stalls lining both sides of the road. The fair begins with stalls selling traditional sweets like monda, mithai, nimki, laddus, and goja, as well as various fast food options. However, the most popular stalls seem to be those offering women's beauty products.

A jewellery vendor at the fair commented, "Sales haven't fully started yet, people are mostly browsing. But we expect business to pick up by tomorrow. Our stalls stay open from 10:00am to 1:00pm every day."

Photo: Rakib Madber/Star

"This year's Durga Puja at Shakhari Bazaar has the same number of pandals as before. The fair is beautiful with stalls selling bags, bangles, puffed rice snacks, and popular street foods like phuchka and chotpoti. I bought some bangles myself. Although it feels like there are fewer people this year compared to last, the festive vibe is still very strong," said a student visiting the fair.

Photo: Rakib Madber/Star

A representative from the Protidondi Puja Committee mentioned that they have been organising this fair for the past 53 years. This year, a there are a total of 23 pandals across the Shakhari Bazaar and Tanti Bazaar areas, with 10 pandals concentrated along a 400-metre stretch in Shakhari Bazaar alone. In addition, several families are holding private pujas, according to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Md Fazlul Haque of Kotwali Police Station.

Regarding security, the AC told The Daily Star that police teams have been stationed at each mandir since October 7, with six to nine members assigned to each team. Senior officers are also conducting regular checks, and the puja sites have been under observation for over a week.

"We are on high alert, and so far, no untoward incidents have been reported," he assured.

Photo: Rakib Madber/Star

According to the Loknath calendar, Maha Shashthi was observed on October 9, followed by Maha Saptami on October 10, Maha Ashtami on October 11, and Maha Navami and Dashami on October 12. The festivities will conclude on October 13 with the immersion of the idols on Vijayadashami.