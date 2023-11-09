BSSCR int'l conference to begin tomorrow in Dinajpur

The third Bangladesh Society for the Study of Culture and Religion (BSSCR) international conference will begin tomorrow at the BRAC Learning Centre, Basherhat, Dinajpur.

The two-day conference will bring together scholars from different fields to discuss culture and religion in South and Southeast Asia, establish good relations among universities worldwide, and promote Dinajpur's cultural heritage.

A total of 96 research papers from home and abroad will be presented at the conference, which is hosted by the Centre for Heritage Studies (CenHerSt).

BSSCR is a national academic Body of the IAHR (International Association for the History of Religions) for the development and harmony of world civilization. IAHR runs under the affiliation of CIPSH, UNESCO, CenHerSt said in a press conference today.

The Chair of the 3rd BSSCR International Conference and the Secretary General of the BSSCR Prof Shahnaj Husne Jahan, Treasurer of the BSSCR and the President of the Bangladesh Tourism Foundation Mokhlesur Rahman and others attended the press conference.

This year's theme is Belief, Believe and Behaviour: Shared Cultural Heritage of South Asia, which is very pertinent for the Dinajpur district since it is a land of cultural and religious diversity from ancient time.

The conference is a great opportunity to showcase the heritage of Dinajpur district of Bangladesh to the international academia, they added.

Emeritus Professor of the University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, Australia and the Vice Chancellor of the Asian University of Bangladesh Shahjahan Khan will attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Director General of the Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI) Golam Faruq will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest and Professor Mozammel Biswas, principal of the Dinajpur Govt. City College as the special guest.

The first international conference was held in 2019 at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh in Dhaka and the second was held through an online platform due to the corona pandemic.