2-day artefact exhibition begins in Bogura today

The Department of Archaeology (DoA) organised a two-day exhibition of antiquities found in Bogura and Gaibandha in recent archaeological excavations at the Mohasthangarh Museum this evening.

Khalil Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs inaugurated the exhibition, reports our local correspondent.

Around 53 artefacts of the Gupta, Pala, and Muslim eras, including the Vishnu statue, terracotta plaques, bronze statues, ornamental bricks, and terracotta balls, were presented at the exhibition for visitors found recently in the archaeological excavations in Bogura and Gaibandha.

Photo: Star

The artefacts were found during excavation at the archaeological site known as Vasubihar, Bihardhap, Bairagir Vita under Bogura's Shibganj upazila and in Birat Raja's Mound in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila.

Hasanat bin Islam, research assistant of Rajshahi and Rangpur division regional office of DoA, told The Daily Star, "Two days ago we finished the five-month-long excavation at the Birat Raja's Mound and found around 150 antiquities."

Photo: Star

"We also found a Buddhist temple of the late Pala dynasty."

Naheed Sultana, regional director of the Rajshahi Rangpur division of the DoA, said, "Next year, we will resume our excavation at Birat Raja's Mound and hope to get many new artefacts as it's a large archaeological site mostly undiscovered."