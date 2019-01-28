Youth held in Chattogram over FB post

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a young man from Shekherkhil area in Banshkhali upazila on Sunday for posting anti-state remarks on his Facebook.



The arrestee Md Jahidul Islam, 20, is son of Md Ishhak of the area.



On information, a team of Rab conducted the drive around 5:20 pm and arrested Jahidul along with his mobile phone, said a Rab press release.



Jahidul shared anti-state and provocative contents and posted photos of the Prime Minister and the law enforcing agencies with defamatory caption on Facebook, said the press release.