 Youth held in Chattogram for posting anti-state remarks on Facebook
12:48 PM, January 28, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:14 PM, January 28, 2019

Youth held in Chattogram over FB post

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a young man from Shekherkhil area in Banshkhali upazila on Sunday for posting anti-state remarks on his Facebook.

The arrestee Md Jahidul Islam, 20, is son of Md Ishhak of the area.

On information, a team of Rab conducted the drive around 5:20 pm and arrested Jahidul along with his mobile phone, said a Rab press release.

Jahidul shared anti-state and provocative contents and posted photos of the Prime Minister and the law enforcing agencies with defamatory caption on Facebook, said the press release.

