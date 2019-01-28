Youth held in Chattogram over FB post

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a young man from Shekherkhil area in Banshkhali upazila on Sunday for posting anti-state remarks on his Facebook.
The arrestee Md Jahidul Islam, 20, is son of Md Ishhak of the area.
On information, a team of Rab conducted the drive around 5:20 pm and arrested Jahidul along with his mobile phone, said a Rab press release.
Jahidul shared anti-state and provocative contents and posted photos of the Prime Minister and the law enforcing agencies with defamatory caption on Facebook, said the press release.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a young man from Shekherkhil area in Banshkhali upazila on Sunday for posting anti-state remarks on his Facebook.