11:28 AM, June 29, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:03 PM, June 29, 2019

Road crashes kill 5 in Rangpur, Gopalganj districts

Star Online Graphics

At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in Rangpur and Gopalganj districts.

In Rangpur, three people were killed as a night coach hit their motorcycle in Mithapukur upazila yesterday night, our Dinajpur correspondent reports

The deceased were identified as Murad, 33, Modhu, 34 and Shambhu, 33, the correspondent reports quoting Moazzem Hossain, in-charge of Baradargah Highway Police Station in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.

A witness said the trio was going to Rangpur town from Mithapukur upazila when a speeding Dhaka-bound night coach rammed their motorcycle in front of Shathibari Filling Station around 11:00pm, leaving them critically injured.

Later, locals rescued and rushed them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital but Murad and Madhu died before reaching the hospital. Shambhu died at the hospital around 1:30am today.

In Gopalganj, a woman and her son were killed as a bus ran over them in Gerakhola area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Muksudpur upazila this morning, according to UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shawon, 30 and Sakib, 7, of Ramchandrapur area, reports UNB.

Officer-in-Charge of Muksudpur Police Station Mustafa Kamal Pasha said a Dhaka-bound bus of Saint Martin Paribahan hit Shawon and her son at 8:00am, leaving them dead on the spot near a bridge at Gerakhola.

Ershad, the husband of the deceased woman, said the accident occurred when his wife was taking his son to a coaching center.

Enraged by the accident, locals blocked the road that triggered a five-kilometer traffic gridlock in the area.

