Prothom Alo editor sued over death of Naimul Abrar

Bangla daily Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman has been sued in connection with the death of Residential Model College ninth-grader Naimul Abrar Rahat during the anniversary celebration of youth magazine Kishor Alo.

Naimul’s father Md Mojibur Rahman filed the case with 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka alleging that his son died due to the “negligence”.

After hearing the complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) Md Aminul Haque recorded the complainant’s statement and took the complaint into cognisance this afternoon.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to exhume Naimul’s body and conduct an autopsy.

It also ordered the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to submit an investigation report of the case after merging it with another case filed for unnatural death of the ninth-grader. An unnatural death case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station after Naimul’s death.

In the complaint, Mojibur said his son was electrocuted and fell unconscious when he was enjoying a show during the anniversary celebration of the youth magazine Kishor Alo at the residential Model College around 3:30 pm on November 1.

According to the case statement, the Naimul’s father stated that his son was taken to Universal Hospital in Mohakhali forty-five minutes after the incident instead of taking him to a nearby hospital although Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital which is on the opposite side of the Residential Model College.

Doctors of the Universal Hospital declared Naimul dead at 4:51 pm. If Naimul would be taken to the nearby hospital immediately, he might be alive, Mujibur mentioned in the complaint.

Such activities had led his son to death, the complainant added. Mujibur was informed about his son’s death by one of his classmates around 7:30 pm on November 1, he said.