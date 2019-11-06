 Prothom Alo editor sued over death of Naimul Abrar | The Daily Star
Home Country
06:40 PM, November 06, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:00 PM, November 06, 2019

Prothom Alo editor sued over death of Naimul Abrar

Court orders to exhume body to conduct an autopsy

Naimul Abrar Rahat. Photo courtesy: Prothom Alo.

Bangla daily Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman has been sued in connection with the death of Residential Model College ninth-grader Naimul Abrar Rahat during the anniversary celebration of youth magazine Kishor Alo.

Naimul’s father Md Mojibur Rahman filed the case with 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka alleging that his son died due to the “negligence”.

After hearing the complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) Md Aminul Haque recorded the complainant’s statement and took the complaint into cognisance this afternoon.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to exhume Naimul’s body and conduct an autopsy.

It also ordered the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to submit an investigation report of the case after merging it with another case filed for unnatural death of the ninth-grader. An unnatural death case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station after Naimul’s death.

In the complaint, Mojibur said his son was electrocuted and fell unconscious when he was enjoying a show during the anniversary celebration of the youth magazine Kishor Alo at the residential Model College around 3:30 pm on November 1.

According to the case statement, the Naimul’s father stated that his son was taken to Universal Hospital in Mohakhali forty-five minutes after the incident instead of taking him to a nearby hospital although Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital which is on the opposite side of the Residential Model College.

Doctors of the Universal Hospital declared Naimul dead at 4:51 pm. If Naimul would be taken to the nearby hospital immediately, he might be alive, Mujibur mentioned in the complaint.

Such activities had led his son to death, the complainant added. Mujibur was informed about his son’s death by one of his classmates around 7:30 pm on November 1, he said.

 

Related Topics

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Country

Writ seeks writer for visually impaired man during tests of assistant judge
Sadeque Hossain Khoka
Tribute to Khoka: DSCC declares holiday Thursday
Dengue Fever Death Numbers in 2019
HC wants to know number of dengue-related deaths
Freedom on the Net 2019
Bangladesh 'partly free' in internet freedom: Study
Fire guts shops, houses

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.06)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.05)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.04)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.03)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.02)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.01)
    Top