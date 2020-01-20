HC grants 4 weeks’ bail to Prothom Alo editor

The High Court today granted four-week anticipatory bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in a case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College.

The court also directed law enforcers not to arrest or harass the five other Prothom Alo employees until the court takes cognisance of the case.

The five others are: Anisul Hoque, deputy editor of Prothom Alo; Kabir Bakul, head of event and activation of Kishor Alo; Shuvashish Pramanik Shuvo and Shah Paran Tushar, assistants at event and activation of Kishor Alo; Mahitul Alam Pavel, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo.

The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq asked the Prothom Alo editor to surrender before the trial court after four weeks of bail period.