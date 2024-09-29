Wadifa secures first WIM norm

WFM Wadifa Ahmed clinched her first Women's International Master norm from SixDays Budapest September 2024 IM A tournament after beating FM Kemal Bashirov of Ukraine in the ninth and final round in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Wadifa secured five points from nine matches to ensure her WIM norm as well as finish fourth among 10 players, who played each other in the tournament. She started the tournament with her current rating point of 1988 and increased it by130 points, according to a press release from Bangladesh Chess Federation .

In the category of Grand Master Chess B, FM Manon Reja Neer finished eighth with 4.5 points from nine matches while FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia finished sixth with four points in Grand Masters Chess C category.

IM Fahad Rahman finished ninth among 10 players with three points from nine games in of Grand Masters Chess A category while in the under-2250 rating event, WCM Walijah Ahmed finished sixth among 10 players with five points from nine matches.