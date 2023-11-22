Jatishangha Park getting new life

Established by PWD in 1964, the 59-year-old park, built on 2.17 acres of land, is one of the few parks in the port city freely accessible to people. Photo: Rajib Raihan

With the renovation works going on in full swing, Jatishangha Park located in Panchlaish Residential Area in the port city will be restored to its former glory soon.

PWD recently initiated a Tk 11.70 crore renovation project to rejuvenate and beautify the park, with the work underway at full swing, scheduled to be completed by June 2024, said officials.

Babar Associates and Coronation Corporation, a joint venture, has been given the contract for the project.

On December 4 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the project during her visit to Chattogram.

According to PWD officials, under the green garden development project, attractive greenery will be restored in the park with boundary walls and iron grills around it.

Besides, a walkway will be constructed with sitting arrangements for visitors. There will be a fountain at the centre and lighting will be provided all over the park. It will contain a kids' zone, sports equipment for exercising, and two iron pergolas (thatched roofs). There will also be washroom facilities and drainage to prevent waterlogging.

During a recent visit, the site area was seen covered with corrugated iron sheets, with some 20 workers inside. The boundary wall has been constructed, while two swimming pools have been filled up with earth.

Workers said a pond will be excavated in place of the swimming pools. The park area is being filled with earth so as to elevate and keep it safe from water logging during monsoon.

Contacted, Rahul Guha, executive engineer of PWD, Chattogram (Div-1), said around 55 percent of the project work has been completed already.

"We expect to complete the project in six months," he added.

Established by PWD in 1964, the 59-year-old park, built on 2.17 acres of land, is one of the few parks in the port city freely accessible to people. It was renamed Jatishangha Park in 2002.

Locals are happy the park is being rejuvenated to its former glory.

"The park used to be very beautiful once and we would visit it almost every afternoon...," said Anindita Das, a local.

Abdullah Abu Sayeed, a teacher, said, "There is no other park in Panchlaish and adjacent areas, so many people used to come to Jatishangha Park for leisure."