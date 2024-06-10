Uttara University ranked among the Global Top 300 Innovative Universities in the world

Uttara University has been ranked among the Top 300 Innovative Universities globally by WURI 2024. Oxford University, Cambridge University, Harvard University, Princeton University, and Stanford University are among the top in this list.

According to the recently published World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) 2024 report, Uttara University is ranked in the three categories.

Uttara University (UU) has been ranked 12th in the world in the "Student Support and Engagement" category in the WURI ranking among the top 100 universities. Uttara University is ranked 1st in Bangladesh in this category, while no other university from Bangladesh has made it to this category.

UU has also been ranked 17th in the "Support for Global Resilience" category of the WURI ranking among the top 100 universities in the world.

UU has also been ranked 22nd in the "Infrastructure and Technology" category among the top 100 universities in the world. A total of 7 universities from Bangladesh have been ranked in this category.

The World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) assess the real contribution of higher education institutions, highlighting innovative teaching, research, and engagement with society.

This new achievement of UU has further enhanced and strengthened the glory and prestige of the university. UU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Eaysmin Ara Lekha and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, extended heartfelt thanks and heartiest congratulations to all concerned.

Prof. Lekha said, "I urge everyone to work together to further uphold the status and image of Uttara University in the international arena in the future. I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh, and the Ministry of Education for their continued support and congratulate all other Bangladeshi universities on the list."