Uttara University hosts seminar on “Exploring Careers in Accounting”

On April 1, the School of Business at Uttara University hosted a seminar titled, "Exploring Careers in Accounting," aimed at guiding students towards lucrative career paths in the field of accounting. The event took place at the Uttara University campus, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Syed Ahmed, Chartered Professional Accountant from Toronto, Canada, graced the seminar as the keynote speaker. Leveraging his extensive expertise, Ahmed shed light on the intricacies of the accounting profession, offering invaluable insights on skill acquisition and strategies for carving a niche both domestically and internationally.

The seminar served as a platform for attendees to engage in interactive discussions and networking sessions, facilitating a deeper understanding of the dynamic landscape of accounting careers.

Distinguished personalities present at the event included Prof. Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Uttara University, ASM Shahabuddin, Dean of the School of Business, Kazi Tarek Ullah, Chairman of the Department of Business Administration, among others.