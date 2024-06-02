Uttara University and Praava Health sign MoU offering special health discounts

Uttara University is pleased to announce the signing of a new agreement with Praava Health aimed at enhancing healthcare access for the university's community. The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held in the Conference Room of the university's permanent campus on May 29.

Under this agreement, Praava Health will provide special discounts on their healthcare services to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, and their families associated with Uttara University. The discounts will range from 15% to a maximum of 50%, varying according to different service categories.

Representing Praava Health at the event were Sayed Shourav Kabir, Lead Corporate Sales, and Nusrat Ahmed, Senior Sales Executive. Uttara University was represented by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami.

"We are delighted to partner with Praava Health in this significant initiative," said Dr Goswami. "This agreement with Praava Health is a major step forward in our efforts to ensure the well-being of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and their families."

This partnership underscores the shared dedication of Uttara University Praava Health to promote health and well-being within the community. The special discounts provided under this agreement will help alleviate healthcare costs and encourage a healthier lifestyle among the university's extended family.