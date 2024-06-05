Undergrad Law students’ research conference brings 40 law students from 15 universities

The inaugural "IUB Undergraduate Law Students Research Conference 2024", held between May 24 and 25 at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), brought together 40 law students from 15 universities to present research on diverse legal topics. Organised by IUB's Department of Law, the conference focused on themes such as artificial intelligence, consumer rights law, cybercrime, and international refugee law.

The conference began with an opening ceremony featuring IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, as the Chief Guest. Notable speakers included former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mizanur Rahman, PhD, and Dhaka University Law Professor Shahnaz Huda, PhD. They emphasised the importance of legal research and its role in shaping the future of legal practice in Bangladesh.

During the two-day event, participants presented research papers on diverse topics including pollution and mental health. This wide range of subjects showcased the students' commitment to addressing contemporary legal challenges through rigorous research. Six students were recognised as the best presenters and were awarded certificates of recognition and monetary prizes, marking the conference's culmination.

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan highlighted the significance of such conferences in facilitating a research-oriented mindset among law students. He announced plans to elevate IUB's Law Department to a full-fledged School of Law starting from the Autumn 2024 semester.

Dr Mizanur Rahman underscored the critical role of legal research in promoting human rights and justice. He encouraged students to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to society's betterment.

Prof. Shahnaz Huda praised IUB for organising the conference and providing a platform for students to showcase their research, stressing the need for law students to stay updated with global legal developments.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Prof. Bokhtiar Ahmed, Phd, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, IUB; Professor Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman from IUB's Law Department, and Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian from Dhaka University.

They commended the Law Department for its efforts and announced plans for future research workshops to further develop students' research skills. The conference convener, Dr Md Jahid Hossain Bhuiyan, and coordinator Maimuna Sayeda Ahmed, under the guidance of Prof. Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, ensured the event's success.