UIU teams secure runner-up positions at S.N. Bose National Science Festival

United International University (UIU) secured two runner-up positions at the 1st S.N. Bose National Science Festival, held at Dhaka University. Organised by BRAC and Biggan Adda, the event brought together bright young minds from across the nation to present science-based innovations aimed at solving real-world problems.

Two teams representing UIU –Team Protein Powder and Team Zero_Point_Zero_One – achieved first runner-up positions in the "Scientific Poster Presentation" and "Innovation & Display" segments, respectively.

Team Protein Powder, comprising Golam Bari Fardeen, Syed Zayan Anwar, and Abrar Habib Adib, showcased their project titled "Portable Braille Printer: Empowering Visually Impaired Individuals Using Affordable Means". The project proposes a compact and low-cost solution to help visually impaired individuals access printed content through braille.

On the other hand, Team Zero_Point_Zero_One – consisting of Ramisha Fariha Rummon, Saad Uddin Sium, Md Sheikh Sadi, and S M Shakil Ahmed – earned recognition in the "Idea and Innovation" segment. Their presentation stood out for its creativity, problem-solving approach, and potential societal impact.

Sumaya Sharmin Anika is a Campus Ambassador of The Daily Star from UIU.