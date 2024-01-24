UCSI University talks about its vision and commitment to high academic standards and innovation

UCSI University has over 30 years of experience in providing quality higher education. Despite its relatively young age, it has become a top global university. UCSI University's global reputation in the world rankings is a testament to a commitment to high academic and industrial standards as well as innovation. Its stellar position in world rankings reflects a deep commitment to high academic and industrial standards alongside a spirit of innovation.

UCSI University is among the top one percent of universities in the world. How will you bring these same strengths to the Bangladesh branch campus and maintain an equal level of excellence?

To replicate these strengths at our Bangladesh branch campus, we have deployed a dedicated team from Malaysia led by the Pro-VC, Provost, and Registrar, supported by the Deputy Registrar, Acting Head of Admissions, and several experienced lecturers. This team operates directly from the Bangladesh campus to ensure the highest standards are consistently met.

We are implementing a comprehensive strategy that includes ensuring our faculty members are globally connected, engaging in collaborative research with international counterparts, and bringing diverse perspectives to the classroom. Our curriculum is designed to meet global standards while being tailored to address Bangladesh's specific needs and aspirations. Continuous faculty development, research initiatives, and industry collaborations are key components of our approach, ensuring an equal level of excellence across all UCSI campuses.

Do you offer specific courses or programmes on development economics, peace education, or conflict resolution?

UCSI University recognises the importance of addressing global challenges through specialised courses. The programmes we offer are directly related to building economies in Bangladesh. The Business, Finance, and Management programmes are keys to entrepreneurial Bangladesh. The Hospitality Management programme will greatly enhance the increasing demand for world-class services in the hospitality and tourism industries.

Fashion Design and Marketing will strengthen Bangladesh's garment and fashion industry position. Computer Science and Engineering programmes are needed for all economies' current and future development. Our students are encouraged to explore these themes through interdisciplinary studies, class projects, and community engagements through the Student Affairs and Alumni in various clubs and societies. This approach ensures graduates have a holistic understanding of societal challenges and possess the skills necessary to contribute positively to their communities and the broader global context.

How does your university engage with local communities and address social issues?

At UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus, we are deeply committed to engaging with local communities and addressing social issues. Our plans and initiatives include partnering with local NGOs and community organisations to develop impactful projects. These projects address specific social challenges, such as healthcare accessibility, education, and environmental sustainability. Through ongoing awareness, our students and faculty will have the opportunity to participate in these initiatives, whether physically or in hybrid mode, with other UCSI campuses, applying their knowledge and skills to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals in Bangladesh. This commitment is ingrained in our mission to be a socially responsible institution. Most may not know that UCSI is ranked 4th in the world according to the QS World University Ranking for Environmental Sustainability.

How does your university support student participation in global conferences, workshops, and training programmes?

UCSI University places great importance on providing students with opportunities to engage in global experiences. Our Bangladesh branch campus facilitates student participation in global conferences, workshops, and training programmes through established networks and collaborations with international institutions with the university's Global Engagement Office. We open the doors to various support, financial guidance, cross-border information, and mentorship to ensure students benefit from these enriching experiences. By doing so, we aim to nurture globally aware graduates who can contribute effectively to international dialogue and collaborations.

What criteria do you use to select students representing your university at these events?

Selecting students to represent UCSI University at global events is a rigorous process. Criteria include academic excellence, leadership qualities, and a demonstrated commitment to community service. We look for students who can articulate ideas effectively, embody the values of UCSI, and showcase a global mindset. Diversity is a key consideration to ensure that our representatives reflect the richness of perspectives within our student body. This comprehensive approach ensures that our student representatives excel academically and contribute meaningfully to global events.