UCB sends its 7th Monash batch to Australia and Malaysia

The evening of June 29 at the Sheraton Dhaka lit up with joy and celebration of hard work and determination, as the proud graduates of Universal College Bangladesh's (UCB) Monash programmes tossed their caps up to the stars. 102 of the finest, most meritorious students of the country, pursuing Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) and Monash College Diploma (MCD) through UCB, were presented with their graduation certificates at a grand convocation event. Nardia Simpson, Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh graced the event as the chief guest.

It was an occasion for the UCB students, guardians, teachers, and staff to celebrate that UCB exclusively hit the record with 100 percent passing rate for the MCD programme. The UCB MUFY grads also topped the world with an enviable 97 percent success. Considering this to only be the 3rd graduation of students in Monash programmes under UCB, the prospects and positive impact of this programme gives an auspicious and optimistic proceeding for the aspiring students in Bangladesh.

Professor Hew Gill, President & Provost, UCB said, "UCB results in Dhaka are now better than Monash results in Australia. Our Monash programmes offer a guaranteed pathway to a world top 40 university for every student who passes, and all our students pass. This means all our students are prepared for excellence and we are honoured to have played a role in our students' academic journey."

Jo Mithen, CEO of Monash College, Melbourne, sent a special message praising UCB on its great achievement.

"We congratulate the staff and students of UCB on the outstanding achievements of the cohort in the recent semester outtake. The strength of academic preparation provided by the team has ensured the highest level of success yet for students of the College, ensuring they are very well prepared for the next stage of their academic journey. Well done to all involved and we look forward to continuing outstanding results from UCB! Thank you for your contributions to our students' success, and for your continuing commitment to excellence at UCB," the CEO's message read.

Many of the graduates are now heading to Monash University Australia and Malaysia to complete top international degrees. Many students are also going to other prestigious institutions, like the International College of Liberal Arts (iCLA), Japan; Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), Malaysia; Macquarie University, Australia; University of Dundee, Scotland; University of Manitoba, Canada; Sunway University, Malaysia; and Taylor's University, Malaysia.

Sayeedul Alamin Arnab, the valedictorian from the UCB Monash Graduation Convocation 2024 and a graduate of the MCD programme, said, "After completing my HSC at Notre Dame College, I successfully completed the MCD programme at UCB. My outstanding MCD result not only earned me a Vice Chancellor's Scholarship and a bursary grant for a Bachelor of IT degree at Macquarie University Australia but also allowed me to directly enter the second year of my degree. UCB's exceptional culture and academic faculty equipped me with valuable knowledge and life skills for my future career."

Many of the proud parents thoroughly acknowledged how essential it was for their offspring to have their foundations constructed at UCB.

"UCB has given my son an international exposure beyond traditional education. Because of UCB, my son could set out to study abroad in earliest possible time," said Engr M. Aktaruzzaman Hasan, the father of Md Wahiduzzaman, a first-year student of BSc in ICT (Honours) at the Sunway University. Wahiduzzaman is a MUFY 2024 graduate.

The chief guest's words reflected the importance of cross-border academic exchange in the context of equipping young Bangladeshis with international-standard skillsets.

"The strong ties between the two nations are deeply rooted in a shared commitment to education. We greatly appreciate the Bangladesh government's forward-thinking decision to welcome international education. And it is wonderful to witness the process accelerate through a commendable organization like UCB said Nardia Simpson.

UCB is the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, operating in the country with the Education Ministry's approval. UCB offers university pathways for students who have completed HSC/O/AS/A levels and who want to study anything from business to IT, and engineering to medicine. The MUFY is a pre-university programme for students to gear up and step into their guaranteed first-year entry at Monash University. MCD is equivalent to the first year of the degree programme at Monash University Australia and Malaysia and allows students direct entry to the second year of degrees in data science, business, IT, and engineering. Everything related to the annual teaching plan, semester breakup, learning objectives, curriculum, testing, and evaluation process for the UCB Monash programmes are completely directed and monitored by the Monash College. UCB students also qualify for unique fee waivers when they enrol at Monash University Australia. Students who are interested in pursuing world-class, yet affordable Monash degrees are encouraged to visit UCB and find out their next best feat.

The upcoming MUFY intakes are scheduled on July 15 and August 27; and MCD intakes will take place on October 14. For more details, please contact: +8801886333222; +8801886412222; or +8801896013882; and visit www.ucbbd.org.