Two-day “Sunnah Conference Bangladesh 2024” at Daffodil International University

The two-day "Sunnah Conference Bangladesh 2024" began on November 3 under the joint initiative of Daffodil Islamic Center of Daffodil International University (DIU) and Kulliyatul Quranil Kareem Waddirsatil Islamiyah. Religious Advisor Dr A F M Khalid Hossain inaugurated the "Sunnah Conference Bangladesh 2024" as the Chief Guest at the International Conference Room of the university at Daffodil Smart City, Birulia, Savar, Dhaka.

Ziad Hamad, Deputy Head of Palestine Embassy to Bangladesh; Prof. Dr Nakeeb Mohammad Nasrullah, Vice Chancellor, Kushtia Islamic University; Prof. Dr Mohammad Shamshul Alam, Vice Chancellor, Islamic Arabic University; Prof. Dr Lutfur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, DIU; and Prof. Dr S M Mahabub Ul Haque Mazumder, Pro Vice Chancellor of DIU were present as the Special Guests.

The conference was presided over by Dr Mohammad Manzoor Elahi, Chairman, Conference Organising Committee. The programme was also addressed by Md Safiullah, Deputy Director, Daffodil Islamic Center and Md Mostafa Amir Faisal Member, Conference Organising Committee.

In this two-day conference, various topics including the interrelationship between Quran and Hadith, various aspects of the authenticity of sunnah, authenticity of sunnah from Quran, analysis and review of sunnah as a source of shariat were discussed. In the conference, more than two hundred registered dedicated participants from all over the country took part in various sessions.

A F M Khalid Hossain said, "There is no alternative to following the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SM). It is very important to live according to sunnah in our personal, social, and state life. We have to strive throughout our lives to keep the sunnah alive. If the sunnah is alive, bay'dat will be destroyed. If tawheed can be established, shirk will be destroyed.

Khalid Hossain also said, "In our society, in the name of sunnah, shirk is going on in the name of tawheed. Although the enemies of Islam are united, the Muslim world cannot yet forget its differences. Because of this, Muslim brothers and sisters are being tortured all over the world. Therefore, we have to regularly research various aspects of Islam and conduct our lives according to the sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SM). This wonderful event will make us forget our differences and awaken new thoughts, Inshallah," he added