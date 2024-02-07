Team BUP set to represent Bangladesh at the Jessup int’l rounds in USA after winning national rounds

Team BUP achieved a historic win at Jessup Bangladesh, marking a triumphant moment for Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and making them the flag bearer of Bangladesh at the international rounds in Washington DC, USA.

The Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition – Jessup in short – is one of the most prestigious moot court competitions in the world. The competition has two rounds – the national rounds and the international rounds. The teams qualifying in the nationals represent their respective countries in the international rounds.

The 8th Bangladesh Qualifying Round of Jessup was hosted by American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) from February 1 to 3. 32 universities competed at the national level where team BUP came out as the winners.

The champion team consisted of Sihon Sultana Umi, Shushil Kabir Miazi, Md Sohanur Rahman, Md Muhtasim Faiaz, and Afsana Labonya Prothoma with Assistant Professor Md Abu Bakar Siddique as their coach. The victory underscores the ability of the team to navigate intricate legal landscapes before the panel of domestic and international judges. Team BUP took home the winning trophy with 3065 points and no losses in the four segments. Shushil Kabir Miazi secured the second position in the oralist ranking with a 90.64 average score while Sihon Sultana Umi secured the fourth position with a 88.73 average score out of 65 oralists. Team BUP ranked fourth in the Final Memorials Rankings.

At the national rounds, BUP competed with various reputed Bangladeshi law schools. In the finals, they came face to face with Chittagong University. Their victory has now gained them the opportunity to face universities like Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge in the international rounds.