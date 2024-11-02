Talent Hunt 3.0: UNYSAB Rajshahi Division unveils a stage for rising talent at Rajshahi University

The United Nations Youth and Students Association of Bangladesh (UNYSAB) Rajshahi Division proudly presented Talent Hunt 3.0 – a signature event celebrating the exceptional skills and creativity of young minds across the Rajshahi Division. Held on November 1, 2024, at the prestigious Dean's Complex, University of Rajshahi, the event highlighted students' talents through competitions in four categories: problem solving, slide making, innovative poster design, and creative content writing.

With over 350 initial participants and 200 registrations, including 85 teams and 115 individual entries, the journey began with an online submission round that concluded on October 26, picking the top 10 submissions for each category. These selected finalists then competed in the grand finale at the Dean's Complex, bringing together students from renowned institutions like Rajshahi University, Varendra University, and North Bengal International University.

The programme started when top participants from all segments arrived at their respective venues. The presentation sessions for each segment ran from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. After a break from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, the prize-giving ceremony began at 3:00 PM, marking the day's main events.

After a competitive final round, Talent Hunt 3.0 celebrated the exceptional achievements of the top three winners in each category. These talented individuals impressed both the judges and the audience with their creativity, analytical skills, and dedication. The judges for problem solving category included Md Abdul Momen (Area Sales Manager, Marico Bangladesh Ltd) and ATM Shahed Parvez (Lecturer, IBA, University of Rajshahi), both of whom praised the analytical thinking and teamwork of the finalists. The slide making segment was judged by Tafheem Ahmed (Territory Officer, Nestle Bangladesh Ltd) and Sabbir Ahmed (Former Executive of Logistics and Admin, Heguang Electronic Distribution Co. Ltd). The Innovative Poster Design category included judges Anup Mondol (Designer, Zingoo Company Ltd) and Anik Chandra Shill (UNYSAB Rajshahi Alumni). In the Creative Content Writing category, judge Imran Hossain (Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Varendra University) appreciated the originality and depth of thought from the finalists.

At 3:05 PM, the event proceeded with the National Anthem, followed by a heartfelt speech from our Chief Guest Dr Md Amirul Islam, Student Advisor at Rajshahi University.

"In events like Talent Hunt 3.0, we witness the energy and potential of the next generation," he remarked, highlighting the value of youth-led initiatives. Also, special guests Muhammad Sajjadur Rahim, Director of Office of International Affairs, University of Rajshahi and Dr Md Zohurul Anis, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Rajshahi shared their life experiences and valuable insights, encouraging the youth to harness their talents for community impact. The event continued with a speech by Regional Secretary Aktaruzzaman Babu, setting the stage for the much-anticipated prize-giving ceremony with the help of Deputy Regional Secretary Md Eyasin Arafath. Following the awards, a photo session and programme conclusion wrapped up the day at 5:00 PM, celebrating the success and spirit of all participants.

The culmination of a month-long journey, Talent Hunt 3.0 brought together bright minds and inspiring leaders in a day-long celebration of talent, innovation, and community. With esteemed guests, dedicated judges, and enthusiastic participants, the event ended on a high note, leaving everyone with lasting memories and renewed motivation.