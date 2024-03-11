Southeast University hosts orientation programme for spring 2024

Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the spring 2024 semester with a vibrant Freshers' Reception & Orientation Programme held on March 4th and 5th at the SEU Multipurpose Hall at its Permanent Campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The programme comprised four distinct sessions catering to different departments.

The inaugural session on March 4 catered to the newly admitted students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), featuring Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, former professor of CSE at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), as the Chief Guest, and Raisul Kabir, Co-founder and CEO, Brain Station 23, as the Special Guest.

Following this, the second session on the same day welcomed students from Architecture, EEE, Pharmacy, and Textile departments. Prof. Dr Ehsanul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Essential Drugs Co. Ltd., graced this session as the Chief Guest, alongside Engr. Md Ashad Hossain, Chairman, Textile Engineering Division at the Institute of Engineers (IEB), as the Special Guest.

On March 5, the programme commenced with the third session, which welcomed students from Bangla (BA & MA), English (BA & MA), Economics (BSS & MDS), and Law (LLB & LLM) departments. Prof. Dr Mizanur Rahman, Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Br. Dr Leo James Pereira, Principal of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School and College, as the Special Guest. Finally, the fourth session was organised by Southeast Business School, was graced by Vice Chancellor of Notre Dame University, Prof. Dr Patrick Daniel Gaffney, C.S.C, as the Chief Guest, and Md Hazrat Ali, Principal of Uttara Girls High School & College, as the Special Guest.

Throughout all sessions, Prof. Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU, presided over the proceedings, while Prof. Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to the SEU BoT, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU, Deans, and Heads of SEU extended a heartfelt welcome to the newly enrolled students.

The esteemed guests imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to prioritize punctuality and maintain focus. They emphasised the importance of self-development and readiness to tackle future challenges, while pursuing their studies at the beautiful permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon.