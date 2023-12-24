Former caretaker government advisor and emeritus professor of Dhaka University Prof. Dr Wahid Uddin Mahmud said, "Economic inequality is not created by true entrepreneurs but by profit-seekers and unscrupulous beneficiaries." Due to overinvestment, unequal economic conditions have been created in the country, Along with the political slippage of our country, there has also been a slippage in business, He said these while addressing the audience as the Chief Guest at the publication ceremony of the book "Courageous Journey of Struggling Entrepreneurs'" edited by Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University (DIU). The ceremony was held on December 17 at the International Conference Center of the University.

Mustafa Kamal, Chairman, Meghna Group of Industries; Abdul Matlub Ahmed, President, IBCCI and Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group; Shayan Siraj, Director of Elite Group of Industries; Syed Nasir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Can Limited; Professor Emeritus of BIRDEM Prof. Dr Hajera Mahtab, and Mandira Chowdhury, Principal of Bharateswari Homes were present as the Special Guests at the programme. Mofidul Islam, Trustee of Liberation War Museum, shed light on the book.

Dr Md Sabur expressed his reaction to the book. Presided over by Prof. Dr M Lutfar Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, DIU, the welcome address was delivered by Abu Taher Khan, Director of the university's Industry Innovation Center.

The panel discussion was moderated by Samhiya Khan, Assistant Director of HRDI of the university. Prof. Dr Wahid Uddin Mahmud also said that the number of educated unemployed in the country is 35 percent. But, DIU is a bit different from other universities. It has been playing an important role in reducing unemployment by creating entrepreneurs. Today, Bangladesh has reached this stage of development due to the collective efforts of small, medium and large entrepreneurs, overcoming thousands of obstacles, he added.

He urged the businessmen to engage in 'social contact' by working for the welfare of the society besides earning profit. He said towards the students that there are two important things in the path of life. One is in choosing a profession, he urged them to choose their profession by giving importance to their values ​​and preferences rather money earning. And the second most important thing in life is the important decision like getting married, which you have to spend the rest of your life with.

Addressing the programme, Dr Md Sabur said that there is no alternative without creating entrepreneurs to build a sustainable economic development in the country. Entrepreneurs are changes their life, family, society and states. They also create employment for lot of people. By this way the development of a country has ran away. So, I have written this book to encourage young people to become entrepreneurs. He also said that this initiative will play an important role in building a bridge between industry academia and for that purpose, DIU is working to create entrepreneurs as the first university in the country. Meanwhile, the university ranks first among private universities in research by Scopus ranking and ranks second among all public and private universities in sustainable development by QS Ranking. In the future, the university is working towards becoming the best in Bangladesh in patents.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Md Sabur wrote the first book titled "Entrepreneurs Development Guidance" in 2014. Then he wrote the second book in 2016 called "A Journey towards Entrepreneurship". A year later, he wrote the third book entitled "Entrepreneur Development and Business Guidance". In January 2023, he wrote "Struggle Life of Legendary Entrepreneurs".