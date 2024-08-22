Protest timely in response to oppression: Photojournalist Shahidul Alam at NSU

North South University's (NSU) Media, Communication, and Journalism (MCJ) Program and NSU TV, Radio, and Digital Lab jointly organised a photo exhibition titled 'Revolution of Students in Photography'. The exhibition began at 10 AM, on August 21 at NSU Plaza Area.

The event was graced by renowned photographer, journalist, and social activist Shahidul Alam, along with author and anthropologist Rehnuma Ahmed, NSU Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Assistant Professor Dr. Shariful Islam Imshiat, and Assistant Professor Dr. Md. Towfique E Elahi, among others.

Shahidul Alam said, "These photographs are part of the ongoing history. Students have a role to play in this history. Because they have the sense of right and wrong, they have the spirit of protest. Protest is most relevant and bold when necessary. This protest should have taken place when the dictatorial regime was being oppressed. They have become autocrats because of the silence of many."

Professor Rahnuma Ahmed stated, "If we do not raise our voices collectively to end discrimination, our dream of building a discrimination-free Bangladesh will remain elusive."

Tahmid Al Mudassir, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement at Dhaka University, said, "The contribution of women in this movement is outstanding. Their contribution was the most in breaking the curfew and taking to the streets."

Professor Abdur Rob Khan said, "We must keep the memories of this movement always in our minds. To make this anti-discrimination movement successful, we all have to work together. We also need to reduce the public-private disparity in higher education."

This photo exhibition has been organised to reflect the powerful moments captured by the student-mass revolution. The exhibition will continue till August 27 in the NSU Plaza Area.