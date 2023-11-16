Pearson Edexcel host Principal Network Meet 2023 in Dhaka

Pearson, the world's leading learning company and the UK's largest awarding body, hosted the Principal Network Meet 2023 at The Westin Dhaka, bringing together school leaders to discuss the transformative role of digitalization and technology in shaping the future of education in Bangladesh.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Abdullah Al Mamun Liton, Regional Development Manager, Pearson Bangladesh & Nepal, who set an optimistic tone for the day's proceedings. Subsequent speeches by Premila Paulraj, Director, Employability & Qualifications, Pearson, and Zunayed Ahmed, Director Operations, Examinations, British Council Bangladesh, delved into the evolving landscape of qualifications and the dynamic operations of examinations.

David Albon, Director, Pearson UK, enriched the audience with insights into Pearson UK's global contributions to education, emphasising their commitment to excellence.

The Principal Network Meet 2023 was honoured by the presence of principals and heads of schools from 130 English medium schools in Bangladesh. Representatives from Pearson provided updates, reaffirming their dedication to advancing educational standards in the region.

A highlight of the event was a thought-provoking panel discussion on the "Impact of Digitalization and Technology in Education," featuring esteemed thought leaders. The discussion delved into the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital era in the educational landscape.

In a heartfelt recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, the event conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to seven English Medium school principals for their pivotal role in establishing British education in the country:

Zeba Ali, Founding Principal, Maple Leaf International School

Niloufer Manzur (1946-2020), Founding Principal, Sunbeams

Lubna Choudhury, Founding Principal, Bangladesh International Tutorial

Zeenat Chowdhury, Founding Principal, South Breeze School

Syed Fakhruddin Ahmed, Founding Principal, Mastermind English Medium School

Naz Mustafa, Principal, Dhanmondi Tutorial

M. Abdul Hai, Principal, ABC International School

The Lifetime Achievement Award served as a tribute to their dedication, vision, and enduring impact on the educational landscape.