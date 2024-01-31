NUB hosts roundtable discussion on "The Evolving Careers in Supply Chain Management: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities"

Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) hosted a roundtable discussion titled "The Evolving Careers in Supply Chain Management: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities" on January 27, bringing together renowned academics and industry leaders to explore the dynamic landscape of SCM in Bangladesh and beyond. The Chairman of the NUB Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah attended the event as the chief guest, while Prof. Dr Anwar Hossain, the Vice Chancellor of NUB, chaired the event. In the opening remarks, the VC emphasised the critical role of a robust supply chain in ensuring economic growth and national prosperity.

In his speech, the Prof. Abdullah outlined the evolving trends in SCM globally, highlighting the increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. He emphasised the need for Bangladeshi professionals to adapt to these changes and equip themselves with the necessary skills to thrive in the evolving landscape.

The engaging panel discussion, moderated by Prof. Dr Nazrul Islam, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of NUB featured diverse perspectives from a wide range of experts. Dr. Md Mamun Habib, a professor of SCM at IUB, discussed the academic challenges and opportunities in nurturing future SCM professionals. Prof. Dr Nazmul Ahsan Khan, dean of the faculty of business administration at NUB, shed light on the evolving job market for SCM graduates. Industry leaders, including Md Nahidul Islam, CEO of The Lean Six Sigma Company, and Pervez Sajjad, supply chain director at Nestle Bangladesh Ltd., shared their practical insights and experiences, highlighting the real-world challenges and opportunities in the field.