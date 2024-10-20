NSU’s Department of Architecture hosts Spring 2024 final-year thesis jury

The Department of Architecture at North South University (NSU) commenced its Spring 2024 final-year thesis jury on October 17. The three-day event is going on at the department's open space, the Sky Gallery, and will continue till on October 20, from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM each day.

The first day saw participation from several esteemed architects and academicians serving as jurors. Notable among them were Dr S M Najmul Imam, Professor and Head of the Department of Architecture at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET); Ar Rafiq Azam; Ar Md Nazmul Haq Bulbul, Secretary of Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) Centre; Ar Md Shafique Rahman; Ar Golam Mohammad Mohiuddin; Md Maruf Hossain Khan; Khan Mohammad Mahfuzul Huq, Vice-President of IAB; and Ar Ziaul Sharif, Secretary of Heritage and Culture of IAB.

Dr Shazzad Hosain, Dean of the School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, NSU, Dr Nandini Awal, Associate Professor & Chairperson of the Department of Architecture, NSU, and other faculty members, were also present at the event.

This year's jury showcased innovative student work, integrating AI and simulation-based design processes, elevating the creativity and technical rigour of the projects. The work received praise from the jurors and the audience for its creativity and innovation.