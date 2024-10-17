Noticeboard
Thu Oct 17, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 05:12 PM

NSU’s Career and Placement Center hosts "Hiring Hacks: Your Path to Augmedix" seminar

North South University's (NSU) Career and Placement Center (CPC) organised a seminar titled "Hiring Hacks: Your Path to Augmedix". The event aimed to equip final-year students and alums with essential insights into the hiring process at Augmedix Bangladesh. The seminar combined expert career advice, hands-on experience, and direct engagement with industry leaders to provide a comprehensive overview for aspiring professionals.

Renowned professionals shared actionable tips on standing out in today's competitive job market. Attendees also had the exclusive opportunity to participate in a typing and listening Test at the Augmedix booth, with top performers being fast-tracked for potential job placements.

As interest in Augmedix's career openings continues to grow – with at least five NSU students applying daily – Augmedix Bangladesh took the initiative to connect directly with students. The seminar gave aspiring candidates valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders and gain firsthand insights into the company's hiring process.

Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, PhD, Director of the CPC at NSU inaugurated the seminar with an opening address, emphasising the importance of career preparation in helping students navigate the job market. He highlighted the CPC's role in guiding students toward successful professional futures.

Mr Zaved Parvez, Head of People at Augmedix Bangladesh, delivered a keynote speech that underscored the company's commitment to investing in young talent. He emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation of industry leaders, aligning with Augmedix's long-term goal of contributing to national development.

The seminar also featured insights from Mr Risalat Zabeer, Senior Director of Bangladesh Operations at Augmedix. He provided an in-depth look at the company's culture and the essential qualities sought in prospective employees, offering attendees a clearer understanding of what it takes to thrive at Augmedix.

The seminar offered students practical tools to enhance their career prospects by bridging the gap between academia and the corporate world. 

 

Related topic:
Campus
