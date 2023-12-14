NSU seminar energises Bangladesh's youth workforce for global success

North South University (NSU) and the Bangladesh Foreign Employment Council (BFEC) partnered to host a dynamic seminar titled "Energising Bangladesh's Youth Workforce for Global Success" today at the NSU campus. This collaborative effort underscores the unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of Bangladesh's young population and preparing them to be impactful contributors to the global economic landscape.

The seminar aimed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands, equipping youth with crucial skills, insights, and opportunities to thrive in the international workforce.

Dr AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, graced the event as Chief Guest and emphasised the importance of collaborative public diplomacy with non-resident Bangladeshis to enhance the country's positive global image. He highlighted how fostering economic and public diplomacy and regional peace and stability can create lucrative job opportunities for Bangladeshi students both within and outside the nation.

NSU Board of Trustees Chairman and Aprosoft CEO Javed Muneer Ahmad urged students to prioritise acquiring both technical and soft skills, alongside a strong moral compass, for ultimate professional success. "In today's interconnected economy," he stated,"NSU's role has evolved to not only meet the domestic needs but also meet the growing needs of global talent as highly skilled resources."

M Nayeem Hossain, President of BFEC, and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Patron of BFEC, further elaborated on critical components for success, including mastering technical and soft skills in emerging fields like green energy, digital marketing, and advanced manufacturing.

The seminar underscored the significance of strategic partnerships between academic institutions and industry leaders, facilitating internship opportunities and joint research initiatives. Additionally, expanding global engagement through student exchange programs, international internships, and cultural immersion was highlighted to cultivate a broader worldview and global competence among the youth.