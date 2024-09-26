NSU observes World Pharmacist Day 2024

On World Pharmacist Day, North South University (NSU) Pharmaceutical Club in association with the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, conducted a rally.

The students of the Pharmacy department, with the help of the authorities, were successful in carrying out the event and efficiently advertised the motto of this year's theme "Pharmacists: Meeting Global Needs" as set by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP). The rally's purpose was to create awareness among people regarding the roles and importance of pharmacists.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, was present as the Chief Guest. He expressed his gratitude towards pharmacists around the world. In his words, "Pharmacists are truly important for their contribution in research sectors and drug formulation."

Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (IC) explained how important pharmacists are for the world saying, "Global Health improvement wouldn't be possible without the best efforts from the pharmacists."

Dr Dipak Kumar Mitra, Dean of School and Health and Life, and the Chairman of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences was also present at the event.

This year's theme was to showcase pharmacists' relentless efforts and contributions to global health care and how they are integral to our healthcare systems. Pharmacists work tirelessly to ensure access to essential medications and they use their expertise to contribute significantly to patient care and public health.