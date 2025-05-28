MPOWER partners with IDP to expand study abroad access for Bangladeshi students

MPOWER Financing, a US-based education loan provider, has entered a strategic partnership with IDP Education, an educational support services company on May 28 at an event in IDP's Gulshan office in Dhaka.

According to a press release, the collaboration brings together MPOWER's no-cosigner, collateral-free financing model with IDP's counselling and placement services.

The partnership aims to streamline the study abroad process for students planning to attend universities in the United States and Canada. Through this arrangement, eligible students referred by IDP Bangladesh will receive comprehensive support, including assistance with applications, admissions, loan procurement, and visa preparation, states the press release.