MoU signing between IUBAT and HA-MEEM Group

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IUBAT and HA-MEEM Group on October 2. Prof. Dr Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor, IUBAT, and Jalal Ahmed, Senior Executive of HA-MEEM Group, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organisations. The MoU was signed in presence of Prof. Selina Nargis, Treasurer & Director Administration, and Prof. Dr Md Lutfar Rahman, Registrar. University directors, chairs, coordinators, faculty members, and other officials were also present.

The MoU intends to facilitate all exchanges and co-operative initiatives between the two institutions in the area of exchange of researchers, job for students, joint research activities, organise joint conferences, participate in conferences, faculty development programs, staff development projects, study tours, internships, and other cooperative efforts as may be specified later on mutual agreement.