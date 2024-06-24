More than 100 students at Haileybury receive honorary certificates from MIT's Edgerton Center

"MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference", jointly organised by Haileybury Bhaluka and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for the first time in Bangladesh has concluded successfully at the permanent campus of Haileybury Bhaluka recently.

The event spanned over five days, providing students with hands-on knowledge about various inventive activities and their management, including underwater robotics and innovative engineering designs for sustainable climate change.

On the last day of the conference, MIT's Edgerton Center awarded certificates to the participating students in the presence of Haileybury Bhaluka's founding Headmaster Simon O'Grady, Haileybury Bhaluka's Advisor and also the former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof. SMA Faiz, Academic Director Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, along with the MIT faculty members and graduates. Parents of the students who participated in the five-day conference and Chairman of Best Holdings Limited, Amin Ahmed, were also present.

On the last day of the event, Simon O'Grady said, "Bringing the MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference to Bangladesh represents a significant milestone for our country. It not only highlights our commitment to fostering global partnerships in education and innovation but also showcases the immense talent and potential of our youth on the international stage."

The success of the conference underscores Bangladesh's emergence as a hub for academic excellence and innovation. By providing a platform for students to exchange ideas, explore interdisciplinary collaborations, and address pressing global issues, the event has contributed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

The workshop was supported extensively by corporates, with Southeast Bank and United Commercial Bank being Noyce Award sponsors, PFEC Global being the Hewlett Award sponsor, Berger Paints, Confidence Trade, and EduCan being Khan Award sponsors.