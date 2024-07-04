Noticeboard
Memorandum of Understanding signed between CIU and ICSB

Thu Jul 4, 2024 06:30 PM
The guest at the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony.

The Chittagong Independent University (CIU) and Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to embark on a strategic collaboration on July 3, 2024 at CIU Auditorium.

Prof. Dr Syed Manzur Quader, Dean, CIU Business School, and Mr M Nurul Alam FCS, Senior Vice President, ICSB, signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Prof. Dr M M Nurul Absar,  Vice Chancellor (Acting), CIU was present as the Chief Guest, while M Nurul Alam FCS, Senior Vice President, ICSB was the  Special Guest in the ceremony.

Prof. Dr Engr Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury Treasurer, CIU, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Treasurer, ICSB were present as the guests of honour. 

Under this partnership, ICSB will offer an accelerated path for CIU students to pursue professional chartered secretary qualifications, opening up fantastic opportunities for their students. ICSB will also provide CIU students with the necessary resources for various training programmes conducted by them. Additionally, ICSB will prioritise CIU students when considering their employment needs.

Following the MoU signing, an insightful information session on the activities of ICSB was conducted by session speaker Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS, Chairman, Education Committee, ICSB. The event was coordinated by Md Delowar Hossain FCS, Chairman, CRC, ICSB. 

 

