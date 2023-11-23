Masterclass on "Collaborating with a Film Crew" held at ULAB

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) organised the highly anticipated masterclass for filmmakers, students, and enthusiasts to gain insights from one of the industry's most accomplished professionals, at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), on November 17.

The masterclass on "Collaborating with a Film Crew: Work Effectively and Efficiently" was conducted by Pantha Rahman, also known as Andalib Rubayet. This masterclass presented an opportunity for attendees to interact with Pantha Rahman, gaining valuable insights into filmmaking's collaborative and technical aspects.

Pantha Rahman shared how to explore innovative approaches to filmmaking, especially in the context of mobile devices, the importance of understanding the dynamics of working harmoniously within a film crew for successful productions, and also shared his extensive experience in directing and cinematography.