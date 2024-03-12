IUB celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with four renowned business leaders

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) celebrated International Women's Day with a landmark event titled "Inclusion for National Goals: Ladies in Leadership" at the IUB Auditorium on March 10.

The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of women leaders in the forefront of Bangladesh's business landscape. It served as a platform for motivating and inspiring female students, faculty, and staff at IUB, providing them with insights and experiences from some of the nation's most distinguished women in business.

Among the speakers were Shusmita Anis, Managing Director of ACI Formulations Limited; Sarah Ali, Managing Director of FCB Bitopi; Rubaba Dowla, Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan; and Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited. These leaders shared their journeys, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs they encountered on their paths to success.

Shusmita Anis said, "Self-confidence for women, especially in environments predominantly occupied by men, some of whom are seniors and hold PhDs, can be challenged. The key to achieving consistent growth in such scenarios lies in continuously learning, understanding, and adapting."

Sarah Ali said, "Women should focus on building big careers, having high ambitions, and going for big things! Neither family nor career has to be compromised; both can be simultaneously maintained with determination."

To the female students of IUB, Rubaba Dowla said, "It is important for women to never let obstacles or hurdles stop them and to always help each other on their paths. I wish for all of you to be able to reach your dreams, achieve your goals, and always believe in yourselves."

Rupali Chowdhury said, "It is important to stay relevant, for which technological know-how has become essential for everyone, especially for women. Therefore, we need to continuously learn and ask questions. The minds that question, do not give up, and that is very important."

IUB Trustee Dr Husne Ara Ali said being a wife, mother, amateur artist, and writer, she had always prioritised the development of IUB above everything else. However, she did not neglect any of her duties while doing so. Instead, she learned that with a bit of determination and clever management, fulfilling all her responsibilities was not hard at all. If she could achieve this, then all women everywhere could do it too.

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said, "At IUB, we have developed specific academic programmes and infrastructural facilities to attract female students to our university. We believe that if such gender inclusivity – in terms of student enrollment, faculty recruitment, and leadership positions – is practiced by all universities in the country, there will be no stopping us from achieving our national goals."

Didar A Husain, Chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB; Salma Karim, Member, Board of Trustees; and Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, Pro Vice Chancellor, also spoke at the programme. The event was moderated by Naureen Rahnuma, PhD, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of English and Modern Languages at IUB.