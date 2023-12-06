EEE DAY-2023: Sustainable Development towards Smart Bangladesh at Uttara University

On December 1, the department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) at Uttara University organised a day-long event titled "EEE DAY-2023" with the motto "Sustainable Development towards Smart Bangladesh." The event was held at the Central Auditorium of Uttara University's state-of-the-art permanent campus.

Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, the Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University, inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest.

The first session held a technical talk by industry experts and academic resource persons. Prof. Engr. Mohammad Abdul Mannan, a former professor of Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology (DUET), discussed the challenges and prospects of sustainable development and the role of EEE in implementing the vision of Smart Bangladesh. Md Tajmir Alam, Managing Director of United Shakti Ltd, emphasised industry-academia collaboration in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Dr Md Shakowat Zaman Sarker, Chairman of the EEE department, delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural session. In his remarks, he stated that the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Uttara University serves to train its graduates towards industrial applications.

Chief guest Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha highlighted the importance of achieving sustainable development goals for smart Bangladesh, reminding us of the sacrifice of our forefathers in the month of Victory. She congratulated the EEE department for successfully launching the pioneering and cutting-edge lab on Industrial Automation and Robotics.

Prof. Dr Shahrukh Adnan Khan, Professor, DEEE, Uttara university enlightened the audience with a research-oriented speech on smart city, smart grid, and Internet of Things (IOT).

The Registrar, Additional Registrar, Deans, and Chairpersons of different schools and departments of Uttara University graced the occasion with their presence.

Students from the department of EEE participated in different day-long activities, including project showcases, poster presentations, competitive games, and cultural festivities. The program finally ended with award ceremony.