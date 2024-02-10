Eduko Education Expo 2024: A resounding success in Dhaka's academic landscape for study abroad

More than 700 students gathered at the Eduko Education Expo on February 3 to explore, engage, and set the course for their academic future. The Eduko Education Expo 2024 unfolded its doors for the 3rd time at The Westin Dhaka on February 3 from 10 AM to 5 PM, marking a pivotal moment in the educational calendar of Bangladesh.

The event emerged as a beacon for students and parents alike, presenting an unprecedented platform to explore a spectrum of world-class educational institutions to pursue tertiary education from across the world.

With meticulous planning and a commitment to excellence, Eduko Education Expo 2024 featured a distinguished assembly of top-tier universities from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, France, and Dubai, participants converged to showcase their academic prowess, each institution contributing to a diverse tapestry of educational possibilities. On-spot admissions were made and even direct offers to join their programmes with scholarships were widely available for the students.

The expo representatives came from over 100 universities. Renowned institutions, including some of the world's academic stalwarts, engaged in detailed discussions about academic programmes, application procedures, scholarship opportunities, and more. Group of Eight Australian universities like University of Canberra, Monash University, University of Sydney were also present on the day. The Canadian university booths experienced a greater influx of visitors, as observed by onlookers.

Designed with precision, Eduko Education Expo 2024 served as a pivotal platform for students contemplating higher education or seeking avenues for career development. The event showcased a plethora of educational pathways, ranging from STEM programmes to arts and humanities. Attendees were also afforded insights into language immersion programmes, internships, and exchange initiatives, broadening their horizons and opening doors to multifaceted opportunities.

Thomas Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Eduko Pathways Bangladesh, expressed his enthusiasm about the expo, stating, "We are genuinely excited about the impact of Eduko Education Expo 2024. Our goal is to facilitate meaningful connections between students and world-class educational institutions, equipping them with the resources necessary to realise their academic and career aspirations."

Eduko Education Expo 2024, with its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, offered free admission, ensuring that the wealth of knowledge and opportunities presented was accessible to all.