East Delta International School announces its opening

The inauguration of East Delta International School was celebrated with a vibrant two-day Admission Carnival, marking the beginning of a new chapter in education in Chittagong. Situated next to East Delta University, the school offers classes from PlayGroup to Grade 5 under the Cambridge curriculum.

With a state-of-the-art campus that includes both outdoor and indoor facilities, East Delta International School promises a holistic educational experience. The school also emphasises personalised mentorship, maintaining an impressive 1:7 teacher-student ratio, ensuring that every child receives the attention and support needed to thrive academically and personally.

The event featured an array of engaging activities, including a puppet show, circus, ball house, trampoline, playhouse, bioscope, food stalls, bird sanctuary, rabbit hollow, and fish pond, all strategically designed to offer visitors a glimpse into the enriching experiences the school provides. Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the diverse array of educational and recreational facilities, such as the state-of-the-art indoor temperature controlled swimming pool, gaming areas, and various learning spaces, which collectively reflect the school's commitment to fostering a dynamic and holistic learning environment.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed guests including Sayeed Al Noman, Vice Chairman of East Delta University, Professor Mohammed Nazim Uddin, Vice Chancellor of East Delta University, Professorial Fellow Professor M Sekander Khan, and many others. Their presence underscored the strong ties between East Delta International School and East Delta University, further highlighting the school's dedication to academic excellence and community engagement.

The Admission Carnival also offered exclusive admission opportunities, providing valuable insights into the school's academic programs and admissions process. This initiative drew significant interest from parents eager to secure a place for their children in one of the region's premier educational institutions.