Daffodil International University launches M.Sc. in Cyber Security programme

On December 9, Daffodil International University (DIU) held a "Meet the Press" programme to announce the launch of the M.Sc. in Cyber Security under the Department of Software Engineering, starting from the upcoming spring session of January 2024.

Dr Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Family was present at the programme as the chief guest while Prof. Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Science and Information Technology (FSIT) of DIU read out the written speech. The event was also addressed by Dr Imran Mahmud, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Software Engineering, Md Maruf Hassan, Associate Professor and Program Director of M.Sc. in Cyber Security, and Dr Shapla Khatun, Assistant Professor, Department of Software Engineering.

The M.Sc. in Cyber Security is an extensive programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills. The curriculum is crafted to provide a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of cybersecurity. Key areas of focus include Cryptography, Network and System Security, Digital Forensics, Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing, Information Security Risk Management, and Information Systems Audit and Assurance. The diverse curriculum aims to ensure that the students are well-equipped to tackle the multifaceted challenges of the cybersecurity world.

The programme stands out for its inclusive approach and practical orientation. Students from both IT and non-IT backgrounds are welcome, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and ideas. The courses are conducted by industry professionals and expert faculty members, ensuring that the education provided is current and industry-relevant. The programme also offers specialised cybersecurity labs and practical lab courses, facilitating hands-on learning experiences. The programme's flexible weekend schedule is especially beneficial for working professionals who wish to upskill without disrupting their careers.

The programme is structured to cater to different academic backgrounds. For students with an IT background, the programme duration is 1.5 years (3 semesters) and for students from a non-IT background, the duration is extended to 2 years (4 semesters). Students have the option to choose between a thesis-based and a project-based Master's program. This flexibility allows them to tailor their learning experience according to their career aspirations and interests.

Dr Mohammad Nuruzzaman emphasised how the programme is a significant step towards meeting the urgent demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals in Bangladesh and beyond. He further added the programme is not just an academic endeavour; it is a commitment to the future of Bangladesh and the safety of the digital world.