Chevron Bangladesh sponsored AUW Summer School 2024 launched in Chattogram

Asian University for Women (AUW) has launched its Summer School programme for 2024, supported by Chevron Bangladesh. An inauguration ceremony was organised recently at the AUW campus in Chattogram.

The programme, which is set to take place from June 27 to July 25, will allow 89 bright female high school students, selected from all over Bangladesh to participate, in a diversified four-week long programme focused on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Coding, and Public Health. The courses will be taught by a cohort of international and local faculty with excellent academic backgrounds.

In attendance were the chief guest, Abu Taher, the Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University, and the special guest, Munal Mahbub, the Director of FBCCI. Both of whom underscored the importance of women stepping into leadership roles, fostering teamwork, and encouraging innovation.

The summer school programme was meticulously detailed by its director, Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury. Since 2019, Chevron Bangladesh and AUW have partnered with the aim of enhancing the skills and competencies of young students to stand out in science-oriented further studies and careers through the Summer School. Students from different parts of the country have participated in the programme till now and they have been encouraged to choose a career path in STEM fields.

Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Community Engagement and Social Investment Manager for Chevron Bangladesh, commented on the company's unwavering support for programme since its inception and reaffirmed the company's dedication to educational and social initiatives.

Hugh Martin, the Registrar of AUW, Suman Chatterjee, the Director of Student Recruitment, faculty members of the summer school, parents of the students, journalists, and representatives from Chevron Bangladesh also attended the event.