BRAC University stands in solidarity with Palestine

Donates BDT 37 lakhs in financial aid to Gaza from staff Eid bonus

On April 3, in an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza, BRAC University handed over around BDT 37 lakhs in financial aid, provided by faculty members and staff from their Eid bonuses, to Yousef S. Y. Ramadan, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh.

Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, handed over the aid to the ambassador at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus.

On the day before, Dr David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University, read out a note of solidarity for the people of Palestine prior to an annual iftar on the university premises.

M Sanjeeb Hossain, Director, Research, at the Center for Peace and Justice at BRAC University, also read out a keynote speech highlighting the history of the conflict.

Special prayers were held also fervently seeking an end to the indiscriminate violence being inflicted upon Palestinians.

"As an institution dedicated to social justice, compassion, and human rights, BRAC University stands by the people of Palestine," said Prof. Aziz during the handover ceremony.

"For the sake of freedom, dignity and a peaceful life, we express our support for the struggle of Palestinians. We strongly condemn all forms of oppression and crimes committed against them and demand an end to it," he said.

Prof. Aziz appealed to the conscientious citizens of Bangladesh and the global community, as well as peaceful nations and institutions, to stand in solidarity with Palestine and vocally oppose the injustice.

He also advocated for building up public opinion and concrete actions towards fostering peace in Palestine.

"In these difficult times, let us stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine to uphold their rights," he said.

He further added, "Through dialogue, discussion, and gatherings, let us bring Palestine's history and accurate information to various platforms including the international community."

"Overall, we have great respect for what you have done for Palestine…you have gone beyond our expectations and we thank you for that," said Yousef S. Y. Ramadan.

"It does not matter how much money you donate to the people and Palestine, the moment you thought about us that was good enough. People in Palestine will understand that they are not alone. They have brothers and sisters backing them up all over the world," he added.

Heads of different departments of the university, including deans, chairpersons, and directors, alongside faculty members and staff attended the event.