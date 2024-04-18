Noticeboard
Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:21 PM

Most Viewed

Noticeboard

BRAC University stands in solidarity with Palestine

Donates BDT 37 lakhs in financial aid to Gaza from staff Eid bonus
Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:09 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:21 PM

On April 3, in an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza, BRAC University handed over around BDT 37 lakhs in financial aid, provided by faculty members and staff from their Eid bonuses, to Yousef S. Y. Ramadan, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh.

Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, handed over the aid to the ambassador at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On the day before, Dr David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University, read out a note of solidarity for the people of Palestine prior to an annual iftar on the university premises.

M Sanjeeb Hossain, Director, Research, at the Center for Peace and Justice at BRAC University, also read out a keynote speech highlighting the history of the conflict.

Special prayers were held also fervently seeking an end to the indiscriminate violence being inflicted upon Palestinians.

"As an institution dedicated to social justice, compassion, and human rights, BRAC University stands by the people of Palestine," said Prof. Aziz during the handover ceremony.

"For the sake of freedom, dignity and a peaceful life, we express our support for the struggle of Palestinians. We strongly condemn all forms of oppression and crimes committed against them and demand an end to it," he said.

Prof. Aziz appealed to the conscientious citizens of Bangladesh and the global community, as well as peaceful nations and institutions, to stand in solidarity with Palestine and vocally oppose the injustice.

He also advocated for building up public opinion and concrete actions towards fostering peace in Palestine.

"In these difficult times, let us stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine to uphold their rights," he said.

He further added, "Through dialogue, discussion, and gatherings, let us bring Palestine's history and accurate information to various platforms including the international community."

"Overall, we have great respect for what you have done for Palestine…you have gone beyond our expectations and we thank you for that," said Yousef S. Y. Ramadan.

"It does not matter how much money you donate to the people and Palestine, the moment you thought about us that was good enough. People in Palestine will understand that they are not alone. They have brothers and sisters backing them up all over the world," he added.

Heads of different departments of the university, including deans, chairpersons, and directors, alongside faculty members and staff attended the event.

Related topic:
BracyouthCampusGazaPaletine
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Remote work: Is it better than on-site jobs?

1h ago
Nafira Nayeem Ahmad and Shamim Ahmed Mridha, The Diana Award Legacy Award 2024 recipients from Bangladesh

Two Bangladeshis honoured at The Diana Award

NSU ranked in QS Subject 2024 for three subject categories

27m ago

Peace Café – How a student-led platform is transforming thousands of lives across Bangladesh

IELTS Writing Task 1 and why it is essential for your Writing band score

|অর্থনীতি

সামাজিক নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীতে আসছেন আরও ৪ লাখ মানুষ

চলতি অর্থবছরে ৫৮ লাখ এক হাজার প্রবীণ প্রতি মাসে ৬০০ টাকা করে পাচ্ছেন।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

১৪ জন মানুষকে হত্যার শাস্তি ৫ বছরের জেল!

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification