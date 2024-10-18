BRAC Business School seeks policy recommendations on financial reforms

BRAC Business School of BRAC University announced its upcoming event "Policy Dialogue on Financial and Economic Reforms in Bangladesh," scheduled for November 16. This event will feature engaging panel discussions and poster presentations focused on essential financial and economic reforms necessary to address Bangladesh's pressing challenges.

Key areas of focus will include banking and financial institutions, capital markets, financial crime and compliance, and economic policy and financial systems.

Prof. Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Commerce, and Science and Technology of the Interim Government of Bangladesh will be present at the event as the keynote speaker. He will be joined by a panel of esteemed policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts who will share valuable insights on these critical topics.

The goal is to develop a financial system that is efficient, effective, and transparent, fostering a vibrant economy that benefits all stakeholders—individuals, organisations, and the nation as a whole.

The call for poster presentations is open from October 15 to November 5. The top three submissions will receive cash prizes of BDT 50,000, BDT 30,000, and BDT 20,000.

Additionally, selected recommendations will be published in the event proceedings (a white paper), allowing participants to share their insights with a broader audience.

Further information is available here: ferb.bracu.ac.bd.