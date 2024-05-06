AUST offers 40 full free scholarships to students from Gaza

Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) will provide full free scholarships to up to 40 female students from Gaza, and provide accommodation facilities. AUST Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) Prof. Dr Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman assured the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh Yousef S.Y. Ramadan regarding AUST's readiness to accept qualified students.

The VC strongly condemned the barbaric and horrific attacks, massacres, and inhumane torture by the Israeli occupying forces in Palestine, especially on the people of Gaza. He also pledged a homely and congenial environment for Palestine female students to pursue their education despite the atrocities they face at home and open a new horizon of friendship and support.

Ambassador Ramadan met with the VC on Thursday. It is to be mentioned that Prof. Dr Mohammad S. A. A. Kiwan, the founder Head of Civil Engineering Department at AUST served, at some time, as the Ambassador of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Dhaka.