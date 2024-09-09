AIUBian Europe Meetup 2024 held in Frankfurt, Germany

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) European Alumni Meet 2024 was held in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 7, bringing together alumni from across Europe who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The event was graced by the presence of Ishtiaque Abedin, Founding Member of the AIUB Board of Trustees, as the Chief Guest. Sabrina Abedin, Member of the AIUB Board of Trustees, and Zaheed Sabur, Google's first Bangladeshi Distinguished Engineer and Senior Director, attended as Special Guests.

Around 300 AIUB alumni from various parts of Europe participated in the event. In his speech, Abedin thanked the organisers for arranging such a programme and expressed his gratitude for the invitation. He highlighted that AIUB alumni excelling in their respective fields across Europe will create employment opportunities for other AIUB graduates. Sabur also expressed his appreciation to the organisers, emphasising the importance of alumni networks.

The event concluded with cultural performances and entertainment activities.