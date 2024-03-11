7th International Conference on Developments in Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET 24) held at UIU

The inauguration of the three-day 7th International Conference on the Developments in Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET 2024) was held on March 7 at 11 AM at UIU Campus. The conference was organised by the Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering and the Centre for Energy Research of United International University (UIU), Bangladesh.

Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB, Advisor (Minister) to the Prime Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the Chief Guest in the ceremony. The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Prof. Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice-Chancellor of UIU. Prof. Dr M. Rezwan Khan, Organising Chair, ICDRET 24 and Executive Director, Institute for Advanced Research (IAR), UIU, Prof. Dr Hasan Sarwar, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, UIU and Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Organizing Co-Chair, ICDRET 24 and Director, CER, UIU also addressed the audience during the programme. The welcome address and vote of thanks were conducted by Prof. Dr Intekhab Alam, Technical Chair, ICDRET 24 and Head, Dept. of EEE, UIU.

UIU has hosted ICDRET six times since 2009. The conference has been supported through partnerships from globally renowned institutes in renewable energy that include Oldenburg University, Germany, Kathmandu University, Nepal, Centre for Energy and Global Environment, Virginia Tech, USA, Micro Energy, Germany, TERI, India, BERG and OREL from USA, Seris and National University of Singapore, Singapore. IEEE, the largest professional body in the world has maintained its technical co-sponsorship as it had done for the previous conferences.

The Chief Guest in his speech emphasised on increasing the use of renewable energy in the daily life of all to safeguard the future of mankind and create a sustainable environment for future generations. He also said that the research papers that will be presented at the ICDRET conference will play an important role in solving future challenges in the renewable energy sector. Speakers at the conference discussed in detail how the development of renewable energy would be economically beneficial in meeting the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This year the ICDRET has received research papers from different countries e. g. Bangladesh, Canada, Turkey, Philippines, Nepal, and Bhutan etc. This year's conference includes 5 keynote speeches and 01 invited talk sessions. In these three days, the conference continues with different technical sessions on scientific research of renewable energy technology.

Faculty members, officials, academicians, energy experts, researchers and other distinguished guests from various universities and institutions from home and abroad were present in the inaugural ceremony.